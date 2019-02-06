Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ISRAEL Issue 823 dated 06/02/2019
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception

Ensoguard introduces adaptive sanitisation of sensitive information

Israeli start-up Ensoguard has developed an encryption solution aimed to protect companies from unveiling sensitive data to their service providers and government agencies.
The entire article (370 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more