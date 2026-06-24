Jordan, United States

Royal Jordanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. © IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect

The Royal Jordanian Air Force's plans to replace its fleet of F-16 fighter jets launched in 2022 have accelerated over the last few weeks in light of the conflicts that have broken out along Jordan's borders in recent months.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account