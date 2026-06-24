Jordan, United States

The Royal Jordanian Air Force's plans to replace its fleet of F-16 fighter jets launched in 2022 have accelerated over the last few weeks in light of the conflicts that have broken out along Jordan's borders in recent months.
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Oman, United States
Muscat enlists Washington's help to monitor Strait of Hormuz
Although keen to maintain a neutral position in the current US-Iran conflict, Oman has asked Washington for help to strengthen its maritime intelligence. Muscat is particularly looking to improve its capacity to monitor its coastline during the 60-day ceasefire.
Jordan, Yemen
Jordanian intelligence's secret pact with Houthis
Houthi rebels have finally entered the war on Iran's side by launching strikes on Tel Aviv. While the region's alliances seem clearly defined, Jordan – an ally of the US and Israel – maintains unofficial communication channels with the Yemeni group through its General Intelligence Directorate.
Jordan
In Amman, advanced scientific research backed by Iran and Israel continues despite war
The Amman-based Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East counts Iran, Turkey and Israel among its full member states. Research at the centre is continuing despite the war, albeit with adjustments, Intelligence Online has learned.
Jordan, UAE
Abu Dhabi and Amman's burgeoning cyber-cooperation
Emirati parastatal defence conglomerate EDGE Group recently sent a delegation including some of its most seasoned cyber specialists to Amman under the guise of training.