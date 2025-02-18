00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

UAE
Emirati defence groups compete for AI leadership under close US surveillance

United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. © Maxim Shemetov/Pool/AFP
After doing an about-turn by opting to develop its artificial intelligence business with the United States rather than China, Group 42 has now broken off relations with all Chinese companies. Washington has also forced it to agree not to work on AI projects with fellow defence giant EDGE Group. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes Théo Sou

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 5d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 5d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  International Dealmaking 
  3.  Emirati defence groups compete for AI leadership under close US surveillance 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!