00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Vietnam
French firms see odds lengthen as Hanoi considers frigate options

Vietnamese authorities are closely exploring French options for acquiring new frigates. But despite having requested information from French industrial groups, Hanoi looks increasingly unlikely to buy from them. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 5d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 5d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  International Dealmaking 
  3.  French firms see odds lengthen as Hanoi considers frigate options 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!