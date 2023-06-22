Your account has been succesfully created.
China makes strides in precision geostationary satellite imagery thanks to US research

China is quietly making moves to become the first country to operate high-precision observation satellites in geostationary orbit, which would give its intelligence services a broader and more continual coverage of earth. Western countries are lagging behind. [...] (563 words)
Published on 22/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
Ministry of Defence Florence Parly at a ceremony marking the delivery of the first Rafale fighter jet destined for India, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac. © Bonnaud Guillaume/PhotoPQR/SudOuest/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE INDIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 19/10/2021

Paris and Dassault in push to sell Rafale fighters 

Still reeling from the effects of the AUKUS defence pact, Paris now hopes to restore its image by finding new buyers for its Rafale fighter jets. A deal with New Dehli appears to be on track and Dassault is hoping Abu Dhabi will follow suit.

