RUSSIA

Rostec and ministry of industry and trade strengthen ties

Head of Rostec state conglomerate Sergei Chemezov and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.
Head of Rostec state conglomerate Sergei Chemezov and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov. © Reuters
Russian trade and industry minister Denis Manturov, Rostec chief Sergey Chemezov's protégé, is sending ministry officials to the aerospace branches of the defence company in an arrangement that strengthens the already deep connections between the two. [...] (295 words)
Published on 15/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading

