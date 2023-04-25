Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE JORDAN SAUDI ARABIA

Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, civil defence champion in the Middle East

The Club de l'Export de la Sécurité Civile, a club aimed at exporting French civil defence, is planning a trip to Jordan and Saudi Arabia in May to lay the groundwork for an official visit and line up contracts in September. [...] (210 words)
Published on 25/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT

