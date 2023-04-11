Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

British MP Daniel Kawczynski nurtures defence business network to find footing in Washington

British MP Daniel Kawczynski.
British MP Daniel Kawczynski. © Press Association Images/MaxPPP
The British Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynsk has been strengthening his ties in US defence circles, guided by discreet consultants Joe Anwyl and Donald Wightman. [...] (364 words)
Issue dated 11/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

Insiders IRAN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES 04/03/2019

Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East 

By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East.

