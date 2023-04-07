Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN

New French, German and US trio advise Kazakh national holding company

The national holding company Baiterek is weighing in to help Kazakhstan's negotiations to increase commodities exports to Western countries, assisted by a trio of well-connected new consultants from Germany, France and the United States. [...] (486 words)
Issue dated 07/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

