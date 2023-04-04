Read this article here:
Across the globe, after long months of hushed conversations and quiet meetings in secret hideaways, spies are working on their holiday shopping lists. This week, Intelligence Online looks into the Christmas-time tradecraft goodies on offer, from pop culture spy gear to big ticket items for the brave gift giver.
As drone attacks increase in Baghdad, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service is making moves to tackle the threat. It has shown interest in the systems developed by French company Cerbair despite US domination of the local defence market.