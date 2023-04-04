Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE MIDDLE EAST

Gulf nations show little interest in France's special forces seminar

SOFINS, the trade fair designed to put French defence industry players in touch with their special forces and intelligence clients, is traditionally the go-to place to impress foreign delegations. However, this year's event failed to garner as much attention from the Gulf as its organisers would have liked. [...] (373 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

