IRAQ UNITED STATES

US forces' fuel supplier Jamal al-Alam dropped for supposed links with Tehran

US forces in Iraq, which are stationed at Erbil International Airport, have ended their contract with their fuel supply company, Jamal al-Alam, because of its supposed links with Iran. The firm is to be replaced by US company Repeat Consultants International, whose boss is said to be close to the Barzani clan. [...] (384 words)
Issue dated 20/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

