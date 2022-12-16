Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE GERMANY UNITED STATES

Lobbyist Ron Phillips is back in the game promoting French-German land defence interests in DC

With the US defence budget poised for a sharp increase, particularly in land defence, Franco-German consortium KNDS has rekindled its relationship with Republican Ron Phillips, its historical lobbyist in Washington. [...] (206 words)
Issue dated 16/12/2022

