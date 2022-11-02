Your account has been succesfully created.
SERBIA

Beijing Global Safety takes control of Serbia's emergency services thanks to Chinese and EU funding

Serbian interior minister Aleksandar Vulin with Chinese ambassador Chen Bo in Sarajevo, Serbia, 22 September 2022.
Serbian interior minister Aleksandar Vulin with Chinese ambassador Chen Bo in Sarajevo, Serbia, 22 September 2022. © srbija.gov.rs
Beijing Global Safety Technology Co, a spin-off of the Tsinghua University, which is closely involved in Chinese defence projects, has been awarded a contract to set up the single emergency number 112 in Serbia. This is despite the project's feasibility studies being financed by the European Union. [...] (357 words)
Issue dated 02/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

