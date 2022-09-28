Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA IRAQ

Beijing at odds with Barzani clan over $5bn 'happy city'

Iraq is a key step in China's new silk road project and Beijing intends to invest heavily in the autonomous region of Kurdistan. But its plans to build a new district in Ebril, already two years behind schedule, are now under threat. [...] (342 words)
Issue dated 28/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

Further reading

