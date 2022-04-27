Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY BALKANS

Drone exports: Havelsan and STM zoom in on Bosnia to compete with rival Baykar

The two Turkish parastatals have no intention of being overtaken by their successful competitor Baykar, also from Turkey. On a recent trip to Sarajevo, both drone manufacturers took advantage of Baykar's absence to flaunt their wares to the defence ministry. [...] (285 words)
Issue dated 27/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Bayraktar TB2 drone exhibited at Saha Expo 2021 in Istanbul. © Twitter @BaykarTech
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES TURKEY 07/12/2021

Baykar drones at heart of Turkish-Emirati reconciliation 

Turkey and the UAE are committed to normalising their relations and hope to see a fruitful economic relationship emerge based on defence investments. All this depends, however, on the two countries being able to take the sting out of certain sticking points, not least the matter of Mohamed Dahlan, protected by Abu Dhabi and targeted by Ankara. [...]
