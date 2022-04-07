Changguang Satellite, Beijing's chosen GEOINT champion, scales up
The observation satellite maker Changguang has emerged as the anointed leader of China's rapidly expanding geospatial intelligence sector. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
The French president has been trying to get China on board his summit of African economies for months but Beijing has yet to RSVP his invitation. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken should represent Joe Biden at the 18 May event, to which several African heads of state have been hastily invited at the last minute. [...]