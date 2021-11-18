Your account has been succesfully created.
VIETNAM

IAI plays trump card for spy-satellite deal

Competition between French and Israeli manufacturers to provide Vietnam with a spy satellite is heating up. While Airbus and Thales were chatting to prime minister Pham Minh Chinh in Paris, IAI had a delegation in Hanoi trying to get defence minister Phan Van Giang and his teams to sign a contract. [...] (329 words)
Issue dated 18/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  IAI plays trump card for spy-satellite deal 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!