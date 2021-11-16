Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
EUROPE SOUTH KOREA

Airbus turns page on turbulent period in Seoul

Korea Aerospace Industries' Light Armed Helicopter (LAH), based on the Airbus H155, was developed following a contract signed in early 2015 between the Korean manufacturer and Airbus.
© KAI Korea Aerospace Industries
Over the past few years, South Korea has been a complicated territory for Airbus. The group, battered by difficult commercial campaigns and multiple anti-corruption investigations, finally seems to be regaining its foothold in both the civil and military markets. [...] (636 words)
Issue dated 16/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners. © Nick Ansell/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 01/06/2021

Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender 

After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]

