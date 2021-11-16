Read this article here:
Interior minister Arsen Avakov's abrupt decision to resign after seven years took Kyiv by surprise and has left Ukraine's Western partners, including France, hanging in suspense. Paris relied heavily on the former security chief and his team during defence negotiations. [...]
After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]