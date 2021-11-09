Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

US-Saudi business diplomacy firm Quincy Group looks for new outlets after losing star cyber consultant

Consultant Cory Stephens.
Consultant Cory Stephens. © LinkedIn/Cory Stephens
Kenneth Close, head of business diplomacy specialist Quincy Group, which helps American groups to do business in Saudi Arabia, is looking to diversify its activities following the departure of consultant Cory Stephens. [...] (829 words)
Issue dated 09/11/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners. © Nick Ansell/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 01/06/2021

Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender 

After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
  3. US-Saudi business diplomacy firm Quincy Group looks for new outlets after losing star cyber consultant

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!