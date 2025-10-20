Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | Israel, Netherlands
ICC shake-up looms in aftermath of Gaza ceasefire

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan.
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan. © Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
Ahead of the International Criminal Court's annual assembly in December, speculation is rife in its headquarters in The Hague about the court's future and that of its chief prosecutor, who has come under the wrath of Tel Aviv and Washington. Possible successors have been identified. [...]
