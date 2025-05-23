00 days
Spotlight | France, United States
CIA Paris station caught up in former employees' vulnerabilities

The former entrance to CIA headquarters in Langley, near Washington DC, with the agency's seal displayed on the ground.
The former entrance to CIA headquarters in Langley, near Washington DC, with the agency's seal displayed on the ground. © Greg E. Mathieson Sr./MAI /Landov/MaxPPP
A previous CIA station chief in the French capital is under investigation for corruption, while another former agency employee there is embroiled in a very messy divorce. After a series of embarrassing incidents, the Langley agency's historic and strategic Paris office is trying to clean up shop. [...]
Reading time 4 minutes Pierre Gastineau

Government Intelligence

