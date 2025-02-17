00 days
Your account has been succesfully created.
The Intelligence Gazette
SGDSN summoned, Tracfin musical chairs, bipartisan support for OSINT, GUR in Syria, ex-French intel watchdog chief dies

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. [...]

FranceState adviser Claire Legras in running for SGDSN top seat

FranceShort round of musical chairs at Tracfin

United StatesRare bipartisan support for new OSINT subcommittee

SyriaGUR drone operators still helping Damascus

FranceFormer CNCTR head Serge Lasvignes has died

Reading time 4 minutes

