China, France
DGSI's amended note on Chinese firm helps secure rejection of appeal over refused visa

In early December last year, the administrative court in the French city of Nantes upheld a visa refusal for the head of China Jushi's French subsidiary.
In early December last year, the administrative court in the French city of Nantes upheld a visa refusal for the head of China Jushi's French subsidiary.
The administrative court of Nantes has upheld a visa refusal for the head of China Jushi's French subsidiary. The refusal was based on a note from France's domestic intelligence service that was torn to pieces by the individual's defence team before being revised by the service. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Franck Renaud

Spotlight | China, Colombia, France, Vietnam
French domestic spy agency's role in citizenship applications under judicial scrutiny

French courts are dealing with a growing number of counter-espionage cases involving applications for citizenship. On the basis of notes from the DGSI domestic intelligence service, which are sometimes approximate, the courts have to assess the proximity of the applicant or his or her spouse to foreign intelligence services.

