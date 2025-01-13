China, France
DGSI's amended note on Chinese firm helps secure rejection of appeal over refused visa
Read this article here:
Intelligence memos and grey zones before French courtsThe French Ministry of the Interior regularly rejects French nationality applications from foreign nationals living in France, on the grounds that they are not "loyal" to the country. Chinese, Russian, Colombian, Kurdish and Algerian citizens have all faced rejection on this basis. The refusal is based on memos from the French domestic intelligence service (DGSI), which allege, for example, close links with a foreign intelligence service, but without giving any further details. French courts are thus becoming increasingly fussy about the content of those memos. [...]
15% OFF your subscription
Special offer: Only 8d and 11h to take advantage of it
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 07/02/2025