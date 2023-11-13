France
New DGSE premises budget swells by €185m
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Work is set to start on the DGSE's new HQ, as the DSRD prepares to move into its new home and Tracfin to open a second site. Documents used to prepare the government's 2024 budget also show that the intelligence services are being given greater priority.
The future DGSE headquarters in Vincennes, scheduled for 2028, will now not be ready until 2030. Work has not even begun yet.
The explanatory annexes of France's 2023 budget bill, published on 4 October, shed light on the financial requirements of the French intelligence services, split between major construction projects and needs for mass data processing tools.