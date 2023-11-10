Your account has been succesfully created.
Spy Way of Life | United Kingdom
Cavendish Dental Clinic, where British intelligence loosens its lips

The Cavendish Dental Clinic is located at 7 South Molton Street, London, in the heart of Mayfair.
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the Mayfair dentist's office that British spies and diplomats in the know trust with their pearly whites. [...]
Published on 10.11.2023

Government Intelligence

