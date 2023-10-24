Your account has been succesfully created.
Congress spoils intelligence personnel as it tries to battle growing polarisation

To mitigate the harmful effects of increased political polarisation in the US on the intelligence services, lawmakers are increasingly bestowing favours on existing and past employees. The aim is to ensure that the agencies remain efficient and attractive. [...]
Published on 24.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

