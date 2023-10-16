Your account has been succesfully created.
Ukraine
2024 elections: Kyiv kingmakers split over potential Zaluzhnyi candidacy

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. © Alexey Furman/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images via AFP
With Washington pushing for elections to be held in Ukraine in 2024, few candidates want to compete with Volodymyr Zelensky. Some circles are suggesting the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the only candidate with unanimous support - except, for now, from the man himself. [...]
