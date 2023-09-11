From GCAP to Saudi Arabia, BAE Systems' intelligence unit is booming
Run by former intelligence officers, the British defence giant's newly revamped intelligence unit is in full swing.
Read this article here:
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's influential minister for digital transformation, is growing in stature as the country's cyber chief and is poised to take over tasks currently carried out by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection.
Ukraine's national security defence and intelligence committee, central to the inner workings of the government, has solid links with Republican representatives in Congress, although contacts have dwindled in more recent times.