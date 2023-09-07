EN FR
Cambodia

Phnom Penh seeks mediator role between West and China on Ukraine

Former Prime Minister and strongman of Cambodia, Hun Sen, then in office, during his meeting with Emmanuel Macron, December 13, 2022.
Former Prime Minister and strongman of Cambodia, Hun Sen, then in office, during his meeting with Emmanuel Macron, December 13, 2022. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP
Cambodia's shifting stance on Ukraine is not going down well with Russia. But the country's freshly retired strongman Hun Sen, who plans to stay in charge of the country's foreign policy, wants more than ever to play on the kingdom's position between China and Russia to reach out to Europe. [...]
Published on 07/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

