EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
FRANCE NORTH KOREA

Conseil d'Etat ends French Senate president's appeal over Pyongyang spying affair

The president of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher.
The president of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher. © Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/Reuters
France's supreme court of administrative justice has rejected a last-ditch appeal filed by Senate President Gérard Larcher against the return to service of Benoît Quennedey, whom the DGSI once accused of spying for North Korea. [...]
Published on 21/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Conseil d'Etat ends French Senate president's appeal over Pyongyang spying affair 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!