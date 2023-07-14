Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
NORTH KOREA SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES

US and South Korean intelligence investigate Western components on Pyongyang's satellite

On 16 June 2023, the South Korean army will present the debris from the North Korean rocket that was carrying a military reconnaissance satellite and crashed into the sea in late May.
On 16 June 2023, the South Korean army will present the debris from the North Korean rocket that was carrying a military reconnaissance satellite and crashed into the sea in late May. © Yonhap/Pool/EPA/MaxPPP
US and South Korean experts worked together to examine a North Korean satellite that crashed into the sea in late May, but those teams are more interested in the device's Western parts than in Pyongyang's technological know-how. [...]
Published on 14/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  US and South Korean intelligence investigate Western components on Pyongyang's satellite 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!