Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
JAPAN

Shunju Tsugihagi, Tokyo hideaway for Japanese counter-espionage agents

The Shunju Tsugihagi Hibiya restaurant in Tokyo. © Shunju Tsugihagi
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online dives into a basement near Tokyo's Hibiya Park to dine at Shunju Tsugihagi, a restaurant prized by Japanese diplomats and counter-espionage agents. [...] (402 words)
Published on 30/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

