ISRAEL

In change of stance, Shin Bet envisages major operation in West Bank

Shin Bet director, Ronen Bar, in Jerusalem, April 2023.
Shin Bet director, Ronen Bar, in Jerusalem, April 2023. © ABIR SULTAN/EPA/MaxPPP
With the situation deteriorating in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin, Shin Bet is changing its usually reticent stance on major military engagement and is strengthening its intelligence sensors on the ground to serve the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). [...] (327 words)
Published on 29/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

