Intelligence Online
CANADA

Chinese interference issue haunts Canadian intelligence harming Five Eyes relationship

Canada's intelligence community is under scrutiny over alleged shortcomings in its protection against Chinese interference, undermining the confidence of Canada's Five Eyes partners. [...] (323 words)
Published on 21/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

