FRANCE

France's joint operations command faces severe shake-up

In the face of logistical and informational challenges and the new geopolitical landscape, the French joint defence staff is looking for ways to adjust and streamline its services. New moves could include dismantling the CPOIA and handing out part of its resources to other entities. [...] (395 words)
Published on 17/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

