NATO 2030 initiative's implications for Paris
NATO's ambitions, in the event the war in Ukraine worsens, would impose some major changes on France's military logistics apparatus.
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023
With the war in Ukraine taking up their energy, NATO officials have loudly condemned Russia. While alliance member states are in charge of logistics and the military response to the conflict, NATO is looking to consolidate its long-term position in Kyiv.
The war in Ukraine has put the spotlight on changing military and security influences in neighbouring countries, whose help is needed. Over the past two decades, French influence has steadily declined in Romania while the US has stepped in and pursued very active security diplomacy in the country.
France was quick to set aside its reservations about the likelihood of an imminent Russian invasion and put its intelligence services and military units on standby a few hours before it started. The main focus was then to make up for its human resource gaps.
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023