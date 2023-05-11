Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

FBI case of radical Black activists accused of working for Moscow divides US security services

US members of an alleged spy ring are charged with spreading pro-Moscow propaganda, taking money to organise protests to defend Russia, and even running for public office while being controlled and financed by the FSB. [...] (687 words)
Published on 11/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

