French DGSE officers become eligible for veteran status
Officers of France's foreign intelligence service, the DGSE, who have [...]
France's five-year military appropriations bill, presented by the government on 5 April, contains some very positive developments for the intelligence community, including a budget at an all-time high. But some demands, revealed by Intelligence Online, have fallen on deaf ears.
After his last-minute appointment as head of France's Directorate of Military Intelligence (DRM) in April 2022, General Jacques Langlade de Montgros has been working hard to improve his unit's image, which was tainted by his predecessor's management of developments in Ukraine.
The explanatory annexes of France's 2023 budget bill, published on 4 October, shed light on the financial requirements of the French intelligence services, split between major construction projects and needs for mass data processing tools.
The reform of France's external intelligence service, the DGSE, which was published on 16 July, looks to have signed the death warrant of its intelligence department, Direction du Renseignement (DR). Former DR executives remain as influential as ever, however, in the new structure.
France's internal and external intelligence agencies have begun drawing up plans for their future headquarters, to be located at either end of Paris. Both are now in the process of selecting constructors for these two major public contracts.