Spy Way Of Life
IRAN MYANMAR

The Jasmine Hotel, a luxurious Myanmar sanctuary where sanctions-hit Pasdaran and Junta meet

Jasmine Hotel, Naypyidaw.
Jasmine Hotel, Naypyidaw. © Jasmine Naypyitaw Hotel
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the Jasmine Hotel in Naypyidaw, where three Iranian delegations discreetly met between December 2021 and mid-February 2022. [...] (561 words)
Published on 21/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

