Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE RUSSIA

French official worked in Moscow embassy without clearance for two years

The French embassy in Moscow.
The French embassy in Moscow. © Igor Zubkov/Alamy banque d'images
Despite not having his request for defence clearance processed, a French civil servant was able to work in the embassy in Moscow for two years. His request has since been denied on account of potential Islamist acquaintances, in an episode that highlights the weaknesses of France's intelligence vetting processes. [...] (691 words)
Issue dated 20/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  French official worked in Moscow embassy without clearance for two years 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!