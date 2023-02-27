Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spotlight
FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Geologists and spies join forces to track critical minerals supply chains

Extraction of rare minerals in China.
Extraction of rare minerals in China. © Xiao chun / Imaginechina / Imaginechina via AFP
The war in Ukraine and a reliance on China has exposed the dire needs of Western countries for strategic critical minerals, especially for their sovereignty industries. Each Western country is trying to find a solution, even if it is just to take stock of how exposed they are. All are setting their intelligence services to the task. [...] (621 words)
Issue dated 27/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

