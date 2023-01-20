Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spymaster
EGYPT

Abbas Kamel, the ubiquitous spy chief consolidating Sisi's power

Abbas Kamel, the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence, the Mukhabarat al-Amma.
Abbas Kamel, the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence, the Mukhabarat al-Amma. © Khaled Elfiqi/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Intelligence chief Abbas Kamel is throwing his weight behind all the missions entrusted to him by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, from foreign affairs to the country's economy. His active involvement in the state's affairs is not only helping the Egyptian leader consolidate his own power, but that of his spymasters too. [...] (665 words)
Issue dated 20/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Abbas Kamel, the ubiquitous spy chief consolidating Sisi's power 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!