FRANCE

French intelligence services foreign cooperation: the government and parliament are planning new laws

It is likely that the France will be condemned by the European Court of Human Rights for its lack of a framework for exchanges with foreign services. It is thus working on legislative changes, without including the control commission in discussions. [...] (461 words)
Issue dated 14/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

