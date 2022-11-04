Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

French parliament mulls over government's capacity for strategic anticipation

A parliamentary report by French MP Jean-Charles Larsonneur published late last month raises the need for heightened cooperation on strategic anticipation at an inter-ministerial level, and not only within the intelligence services. [...] (410 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

