DRSD positions itself as French defence big data technology hub
France's defence security and intelligence service has developed a number of data tools that it is touting to other branches of the intelligence community. [...]
Read this article here:
Defence attachés, who are sent by the French armed forces ministry to France's embassies, are rarely instructed to carry out intelligence missions, particularly in allied countries offering strong cooperation or export potential. This does not, however, prevent these military diplomats from making use of their intelligence backgrounds or opting to carry out some intelligence work all the same. [...]
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]