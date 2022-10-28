Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL

Indictment of Cellcom network spy sheds light on five-year secret probe by Shin Bet

A thorough review of the indictment of a man Israeli authorities accused last week of spying on the national telecom operator illustrates how Hamas operated - and how Shin Bet was put on the trail. [...] (1144 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Indictment of Cellcom network spy sheds light on five-year secret probe by Shin Bet 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!