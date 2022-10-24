Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
AFGHANISTAN UNITED STATES RUSSIA SERBIA UNITED KINGDOM

The Intelligence Gazette: CIA and Taliban, UK geospatial intel, Russian control centre in Ukraine, Serbian BIA

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets of news, big and small, from the global intelligence community. This week we hone in on Doha, Baghdad, London and Moscow. [...] (609 words)
Issue dated 24/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

