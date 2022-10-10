Bahri at forefront of Riyadh's logistics ambitions
Saudi Arabia's shipping company Bahri, at the centre of Mohammed bin Salman's ambition to transform the kingdom into a global logistics hub, is moving away from its foreign partners. [...]
With Riyadh progressively returning to the US fold, Western defence companies are hoping to sign new contracts with Saudi Arabia's defence and security entities. Such deals go through local partners such as SNC ICT, a rising star in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's defence apparatus. [...]
Oman's intelligence services, which are meant to be cracking down on the smuggling of Iranian weapons between the sultanate and Yemen, have yet again been caught out after the discovery of a missile shipment. Riyadh is alarmed by potential flaws in the Omani security apparatus. [...]
Pakistan is strengthening its intelligence cooperation with Saudi Arabia and is also keen to see more Saudi investment in its defence industry, which was discussed at the first edition of the World Defense Show in Riyadh earlier this month. [...]
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, which is useful to Riyadh as a channel of communication with the Talibans in Afghanistan, is also of interest because of its know-how in the nuclear field. Saudi Arabia plans to provide Pakistan's military industrial complex with fresh financing in return for more help in the development of its own nuclear sector. [...]
