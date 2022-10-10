Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SAUDI ARABIA

MBS spares veteran spymaster Khaled bin Ali Al Humaidan in Saudi shake up

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed prime minister in September, has made another step towards the title of king. He is meanwhile ushering his young guard into the bastions of power - except for the intelligence service, which remains untouched. [...] (378 words)
Issue dated 10/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  MBS spares veteran spymaster Khaled bin Ali Al Humaidan in Saudi shake up 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!