CHINA FRANCE

Paris sets foot back in Wuhan, puts past behind it

With Beijing now back in favour with French diplomats and spies, Paris has taken particular care over the appointment of its new consul in Wuhan, birthplace of Covid-19 and site of the P4 high-security laboratory backed by France. [...] (400 words)
Issue dated 04/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

