UK Home Office reorganises intelligence to better monitor post-Brexit borders
The Border Force and immigration intelligence services are to be merged into a single Home Office directorate, which will second some of its analysts to GCHQ. [...]
The UK's Counter Disinformation Unit, part of the DCMS, will soon be equipped with a digital platform using artificial intelligence. With the support of the private sector, it is set to become the leader in countering information offensives from foreign states. [...]
The British parliamentary intelligence committee is still pushing for greater scrutiny of the new foreign investment unit against an unbending British government. It is also asking to overhaul its own powers. [...]