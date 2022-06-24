Your account has been succesfully created.
Spy Way Of Life
ITALY

Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II, the Italian security establishment's favourite school

Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II.
Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II. © convittonazionaleroma.edu.it
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Rome's Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II, a multi-year school that allows parents, many of whom are politicians or intelligence operatives, to make a connection or two. [...] (270 words)
Issue dated 24/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
