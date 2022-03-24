Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES FRANCE LEBANON

With Hezbollah in the firing line, Washington wins Mazen al-Atat's extradition from Paris

In a victory for the US courts, Paris has agreed to a request from New York judges for the extradition of the Lebanese citizen Mazen al-Atat, allegedly linked to Hezbollah. The move is contested by his French lawyers who believe there are no grounds for this decision. [...] (386 words)
Issue dated 24/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

Further reading

